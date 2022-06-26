Bandits kill Catholic priest on farm in Kaduna

Emmanuel said late Fr. Borogo, was killed at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by suspected terrorists.

“Fr Borogo was aged 50 and was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”

He said details of his funeral arrangement would be announced as soon as possible.

”Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother,” he said.