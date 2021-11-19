RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill 9 persons in attacks on 3 villages in Sokoto - Police

Sokoto State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that nine persons died in separate attacks by bandits on three villages in Sabon Birni local government area.

Bandits kill 9 persons in attacks on 3 villages in Sokoto - Police. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sanusi, told newsmen that the separate attacks took place on Nov. 15, 16, and 17, 2021.

Sanusi said the first attack occurred at Garin Zago in Sabon Birni local government area that resulted in the death of three persons while three others were kidnapped.

He said another attack was on a vehicle in Gaji village, however, no casualties were recorded.

The police spokesman said another attack took place at Sangarawa village where six persons were killed and many others injured by the gang of bandits.

He said based on investigations on the attacks, a total of nine persons died which contradicted the figures being circulated.

