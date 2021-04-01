Bandits have killed at least eight people in three different communities in Kaduna State, according to the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that armed groups attacked communities in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

Six people were killed when bandits shot at a vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun.

The car somersaulted, leading to the loss of lives of commuters identified as Aisha Bello, Uwaliya Alhaji Shehu, Ramatu Sani, Muhammad Shehu, Aminu Ibrahim, and Ibrahim Abdu.

Four others were injured as a result of the attack.

One Amos Yari was killed during a separate attack in Iburu, Kajuru, and one Alhaji Sule was also killed in another attack by armed bandits in Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, Giwa.

Sule, a businessman, was killed for resisting attempts by the bandits to kidnap him.

"Governor Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those slain, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery," Aruwan said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 150 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced weeks ago that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.