Bandits have killed eight people in numerous communities in the latest wave of violence to hit Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday, April 6 the latest attacks were carried out in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.

Five people were killed when armed bandits opened fire on their bus after blocking the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru, an attack that left three other people injured.

Bus driver, Alfred Makinde, as well as Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar Dauda, and Abdulrasheed Musa were identified as the casualties of the attack.

A similar attack along the same Kaduna-Kachia road, this time at the Doka axis of Kajuru, also left one driver dead.

Bandits also invaded a herders settlement in Inlowo village in Kachia, and killed one Ibrahim Alhaji Haruna.

The attackers then proceeded to steal 180 cows from the community.

Another attack on a vehicle at Akilbu village in Kachia left one Mansur Ibrahim dead, and his co-traveler Muhammadu Aminu injured.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent condolences to the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls," Aruwan's statement read.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.

Official government records alone show over 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.