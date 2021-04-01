The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said, “Eight people have been killed, and four injured by bandits in separate attacks dotted across Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru Local Government areas.

“These were outlined in reports made by security agencies to the Kaduna State Government.”

According to him, at Kan Hawa Zankuro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government area, bandits shot at a vehicle, which somersaulted, leading to the death of six persons, leaving four others injured.

Aruwan said in another incident, bandits attacked people at Iburu in Kajuru Local Government area and killed one person.

He explained that bandits also invaded Hayin Kanwa village, Fatika district, in Giwa Local Government area and killed a businessman in the area after he resisted attempt to kidnap him.

The commissioner said Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and condoled with their families.

He said the governor also wished the injured persons quick recovery.