No fewer than 50 persons have allegedly been killed, as suspected bandits invaded Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, and Unguwar Barau villages, all of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna over the weekend.

While the Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige said the casualty figure of the separate attacks could not be ascertained, sources from Igabi confirmed that over 50 persons, including children, Almajiri, women and aged were hacked to death by the bandits.

“Yes, there was an attack. In fact, as we speak, I am in the entourage of the Commissioner of Police. We are going to the scene. When we come back, I will get back to you," ASP Jalige was quoted as saying.

A source from the area however said the killers came to revenge attacks launched against them by security forces, who had earlier bombarded the bandits camps in the neighboring Birnin-Gwari local government area.

The source said, "If you remember, few weeks ago, Policemen raided the bandits’ camp and killed over 200 of them. Soldiers and Air Force also attacked the bandits few days ago and they also killed many of them. So, these people believe we are the ones giving the security operatives information about their movement and camps. Some of the villagers who escaped from the attackers said the bandits were saying it in Hausa language that the villagers were the ones reporting them to the security.

“I don’t live in any of those villages, but people often run from some of the villages to take refuge here. The villages have actually been suffering in the hands of the bandits for a long time. They invade the villages and kidnap people unchallenged. That is why they became the first suspects to the bandits."

A native of one of the attacked villages, said there was heavy presence of police in the area after the gruesome attack.

According to the native, the attackers who he said are not just bandits but Boko Haram members, shot at people, set their bodies on fire, and burnt their properties.

The native said, “What happened was unprecedented. We have never seen such kind of horror in our lives. These killers are Boko Haram. They stormed our village, killing indiscriminately, they spared nobody, the young, the old, even Almajiris were not spared.

“They continued to shoot people, setting fire on the dead and on property. It was extremely horrific!’ They went from one room to the other, a man and his children were killed, even new born babies.

“We have over 50 dead now, we are yet to bury them. It will take hours to bury the dead.

“If we start this funeral now, we will not finish till midnight. We saw a plane, but it just passed like it was flying to Makkah.

“These killers are not just bandits, they are Boko Haram, they did not steal anything, they just killed and burnt peoples’ belongings," he added on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America.

He however appealed to the federal government to come to their aid.