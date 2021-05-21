Bandits kill 4 villagers in Kaduna, steal 30 cows

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, gave the confirmation in a statement in Kaduna.

"Security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Zangon-Aya town in Igabi LGA."

According to the report, two residents were killed by the bandits in the area.

"The bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to a herder.

"The herder sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is now receiving treatment in hospital."

He, however, did not disclose the name of the hospital.

In another incident, Aruwan stated that bandits also invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa LGA and shot one person dead.

"Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital."

The commissioner said in Godogodo village of Jema'a LGA, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled by the personnel.

However, one person was killed by the gunmen, he said.

According to him, the incident nearly escalated into ethnoreligious tensions in the area.

"Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension and brought the situation under control."

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commiserated with families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

The governor commended security agencies and community leaders for de-escalating the tension that arose in Godogodo town.

El-Rufa'i appealed to residents of the town to work together and not perceive criminality from an ethnoreligious standpoint.