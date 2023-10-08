ADVERTISEMENT
Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said an investigation had since started and efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing other bandits.

Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna State
Bandits kill 4, injure 4, abandon 5 kidnap victims in Kaduna State

He stated that upon receiving a distress call, a joint response team of the police, the military and civilian Joint Task Force went in pursuit of the bandits.

Hassan added that in the gun duel that ensued, the bandits abandoned five victims they already kidnapped.

“The victims were immediately rescued and conveyed to the hospital alongside the injured,’’ he stated.

He added that the police had arrested a bandit suspected to be one of those that attacked Uguwan Dankali and he was found to be in possession of several military woodland camouflage wears.

He stated also that an investigation had since started and efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing other bandits.

Hassan added that Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Musa Garba had commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives to the attack.

News Agency Of Nigeria

