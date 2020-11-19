Three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) have been killed by bandits in the Chikun local government area of the state.

Kaduna has been one of the most-affected by bandit activities in northern Nigeria where over 1,100 people were killed in rural villages between January and July 2020 alone, according to Amnesty International in a report published in August.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that the vigilantes were ambushed at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area on Tuesday, November 17.

Alison Musa, Dauda Audu, and Ishaya Sarki were killed in the attack, while Ayuba Tanko, and Doza Adamu were injured, according to the commissioner.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery," he said.

Aruwan also disclosed that bandits opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) access road in Igabi local government area, but they were repelled by troops.

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, commended troops for Tuesday's attacks on numerous hideouts used by bandits that have been terrorising the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

Many bandits were killed in a joint offensive operation by land and air components of Operation Thunder Strike.

The bandit hideouts that were hit were located around the Kuku area of Kagarko local government area along the Kaduna axis of the expressway.

The expressway has been a hotspot for bandits for several months, with attacks leading to abductions and killings.

El-Rufai said he was delighted by the result of the operation and appealed to Kaduna residents to be vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.