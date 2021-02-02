The Kaduna State Government said on Tuesday that three persons were killed in separate attacks by suspected bandits in Lere and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who made the disclosure in a statement in Kaduna, said the incident happened on Monday.

Aruwan said the military, under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), had reported an attack by armed bandits at Warsa Piti, in Mariri District of Lere local government area.

"Quoting an eyewitness, the military stated that the attackers numbering about six, who masked themselves and dressed in black, invaded the community on Monday night and began shooting sporadically."

According to him, troops mobilised to the location on receiving a distress call and engaged the assailants who then fled into the forest.

He however said that two citizens had been killed.

The commissioner said that the state government also received a similar report of attack on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari local government area.

"One person was killed and some others injured by the bandits who also looted shops in the area," he said.

He explained that prompt response by the military in the air and on the ground helped immensely in chasing back the bandits.

Aruwan said the military also reported that in a separate incident, unidentified youths attacked a herders' settlement in Kurmin Bi village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

According to the report, the attack was an apparent reprisal to the earlier attack on Wawan Rafi in the same local government in which one person was killed and several others injured by bandits.

He added that the herders in the settlement escaped but six of their cows were killed by the attackers, with four others injured.

"A house was also burnt within the settlement," he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness over the incident, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the suspected robbers.

The governor assured the people that government and security agencies would continue to work on the security situation in Birnin Gwari area of the state.