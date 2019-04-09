The Kaduna State Police Command disclosed in a statement that the attacks happened in Banono and Ungwan Aku, both remote neighbouring villages in Kufana district of Kajuru.

The command's spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the bandits also rustled 50 cows and set 10 houses on fire when they invaded the communities late on Monday.

Sabo said the bandits attacked the communities in large numbers on motor bikes, with eyewitnesses reporting that they were dressed in military uniform.

He said a combined team of Police Mobile Force personnel, regular Police, the Nigerian Army and the local vigilante put an end to the attack and is making efforts to apprehend the culprits.

He urged members of the public to assist authorities with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the attackers, and address other security challenges.