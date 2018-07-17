Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna

news

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two officers during gun battle with bandits in Tabanni village on Birnin Gwari-Funtua road.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mukhtar Aliyu, made the confirmation in a statement in Kaduna.

He stated that “the Police Command in Kaduna State wishes to categorically state that on July 16, 2018 at about 18.30hrs, a team of police officers on routine patrol at Tabanni village on Birnin-Gwari-Funtua

road, were ambushed by gunmen.

“The police team engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle and at the end, two of the gunmen were killed and one AK47 rifle was recovered.

“Unfortunately, two police officers died in the incident.”

Aliyu noted that the situation had, however, been brought under control.

He added that an unnamed woman got hit by stray bullet following accidental discharge from one of the police officers who were conveying the bodies of their dead colleagues to Kaduna at about 11 a.m. and she died later after she was taken to hospital.

He urged residents of the affected community to go about their lawful businesses without fear or molestation as normalcy had been restored.