The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer ASP Sunusi Abubakar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that one person was killed and two others were taken by the bandits.

Abubakar said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kamaldeen Okunlola, was at the scene of the attack to commiserate with the people of the community.

“The commissioner has since put necessary measures in place to address the situation and deployed tactical team of policemen to rescue the abducted persons.

“As such, I want to assure the public that investigation is ongoing and with the current measures put in place by the command.

“We are confident that the issue of banditry will be halted as soon as possible,” he said.

He further urged people of the state to continue to support and inform the police and other security agencies on any security threat before taking decisions to avoid casualties.