Bandits attack 2 mosques in Katsina, kidnap Muslim worshippers

The Nigerian Army said in a statement on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 that troops foiled the first attack on Magama Central Mosque.

The bandits attacked the mosque while worshippers were observing the late night Ramadan prayers, but were engaged by troops of 17 Brigade.

The retreating gang then went ahead to raid another local mosque at the outskirts of Jibia town and kidnapped some worshippers.

Troops mobilised to the scene engaged the bandits again and were able to secure the freedom of some of the hostages, but a yet-to-be-determined number of worshippers were successfully abducted.

"The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families while further efforts are ongoing to rescue the others in collaboration with neighbouring military establishments including those of Niger Republic," the Army said.

Nigeria has been ravaged by waves of violence that have claimed thousands of lives and displaced tens of thousands from their local communities all over the country.