ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits invade classrooms to kidnap university students reading for exams in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bandits came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air to scare the students.

Bandits kidnap Kogi university students reading for exams
Bandits kidnap Kogi university students reading for exams

Recommended articles

An eye witness account indicated that the bandits swooped on the university around 9.00 pm while the students were reading for their upcoming exams.

The source said that the bandits came in through the bush, went into three lecture halls and began to shoot into the air to scare the students.

“They trapped the students inside the halls and started taking them; the school was thrown into total confusion as fear-stricken students in other halls scurried to safety, scampering in various directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By the time local security guards and the conventional security men at the gate engaged the bandits, they had already succeeded in abducting some students.

“But the efforts minimised the damage as the attackers didn’t go beyond the first three halls,” the source said.

According to the source, the students were preparing for their first semester examination expected to commence on Monday, May 13, when the bandits struck. A student, who craved anonymity, said that he and some colleagues ran to the bush and hid there for “more than an hour”.

“We only ventured out when everywhere became quiet,” he said.

Contacted, CUSTEC Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulraman Asipita, confirmed the incident but refused to give details of the number of students abducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t talk to journalists on incidents like this, but I want you to know that we are on top of the situation,” he stated.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Bethrand Onuoha, were not successful.

Retired Cdre Jerry Omodara, State Security Adviser, could equally not be reached for comments as calls to his line were not picked nor returned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC makes progress in major push to allow prison inmates vote in elections

INEC makes progress in major push to allow prison inmates vote in elections

Bandits invade classrooms to kidnap university students reading for exams in Kogi

Bandits invade classrooms to kidnap university students reading for exams in Kogi

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

Nigerians who take hard drugs can go to prison for 15 yrs if Tinubu signs new law

Nigerians who take hard drugs can go to prison for 15 yrs if Tinubu signs new law

EFCC arrests 21 suspected 'Yahoo Yahoo' boys in Uyo, begins investigations

EFCC arrests 21 suspected 'Yahoo Yahoo' boys in Uyo, begins investigations

Court dismisses 13-year malicious prosecution case against NCC

Court dismisses 13-year malicious prosecution case against NCC

Employing people to State's civil service isn't my priority - Governor Otti

Employing people to State's civil service isn't my priority - Governor Otti

NESG to FG: Cybersecurity levy ill-timed amid hike in food prices

NESG to FG: Cybersecurity levy ill-timed amid hike in food prices

Ex-LG boss whose business was demolished for Lagos-Calabar road seeks support for Umahi

Ex-LG boss whose business was demolished for Lagos-Calabar road seeks support for Umahi

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Syringes [Healthline]

FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence

People crossing the highway [TGN]

You won't believe how many Lagosians were arrested in 1 year for crossing highways