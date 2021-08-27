RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kidnap 4 persons in 2 Kaduna communities – Police

Jalige urges citizens to always provide security agencies with useful information.

The Police in Kaduna State on Friday confirmed the kidnap of four persons in Zangon Shanu and Unguwar Liman in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Zazzau Emirate.

Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Jalige said “three male and one female victims were kidnapped.’’

He added that the police had deployed operatives of its anti-kidnap unit and operatives of “Operation Puff Adder’’ for the fortification of the area and a manhunt of the assailants.

Jalige urges citizens to always provide security agencies with useful information for proactive measures against kidnapping and banditry

