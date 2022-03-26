Bandits attack Kaduna Airport, kill security officer, Lagos-bound plane grounded

The bandits numbering about 200 also grounded an aircraft heading for Lagos.

The incident happened on Saturday March 126, 2022, when the invaders stormed the runway and prevented l Lagos-bound AZMAN aircraft from taking off at about 12:30 pm.

According to TheNation, the attack forced the authorities to temporarily suspend operations while the the military engaged the invaders.

A source also told the newspaper that the bandits had erarier threatened to ground operations at the airport.

The attack was reportedly staged at midnight and the military swung into action to repel the bandits.

The bandits beat the retreat, but came back around midday reinforced.

It was gathered that the attackers are aggrieved that some soldiers seized their cattle.

According to the source, “the bandit’s attack started around 12:00am today (Saturday). They started attacking the airport around midnight. The bandits were alleging that the military personnel took away their cattle.

“The military were able to repel them that midnight and we thought that was all. In fact, our staff resumed work this morning as usual. They worked around runway five till around 12:00 pm.

“Then, shortly after that, some NAMA staff went to check some of their equipment. These people (bandits) appeared and started shooting. The NAMA engineers scampered for safety; they could not even go and enter the vehicle that took them to the site. It was in the process that their security man was shot in the head.

“The security man was rushed to the hospital and he was confirmed dead.

“As I am talking to you now, the military are still battling those guys, and they are proving difficult to be repelled. Now, they have shut down the Airport,” the source said.