Bandits invade community in Kaduna, kill 4, injure 1

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday said bandits killed four persons and injured one in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on Goska community in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the bandits invaded the community and killed four residents.

“Two of the victims were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants; one woman sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital,” he said.

The commissioner also said that Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports and prayed for repose of the souls of the residents who were killed by the bandits.

The governor sent his condolences to their families and wished the injured quick recovery.

Aruwan said security patrols were ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack.

