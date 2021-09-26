Bandits free 10 more Kaduna Baptist school students, 11 still in captivity

In July, the bandits invaded the school and abducted a total of 121 students and freed them in batches, while some escaped from their captors’ den.

With the release of ten more students on Sunday, September 26, 2021, a total of 100 students have been freed, with ransom of over N200 million reportedly paid to the kidnappers by the victims’ parents.

Confirming the release of the students, Joseph Hayab, the Chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said the students have been reunited with their parents.

Hayab said that the remaining students in captivity would soon be released.

He said, “10 more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits. Thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support. Trusting God that the rest will be released very soon.”

Meanwhile, three suspected kidnappers have been arrested in connection with the abduction of the students.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba told newsmen that the suspects were among the 25-man gang that kidnapped the students.