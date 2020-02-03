Malam Hussein Ibrahim, Public Relations Officer of the agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Ibrahim said that over 1,000 persons displaced from communities in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) were taking shelter at Dr Idris Ibrahim Central Primary School, Kuta.

According to him, about 700 persons displaced in Munya LGA are taking refuge at Sarkin-Pawa.

He told NAN that bandits displaced 2,000 persons from Pandogari and environs in Rafi LGA, adding that they were taking refuge at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Central Primary School, Kagara.

Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State

According to him, 600 other persons displaced from Adunu and environs in Paikoro Local Government Area are taking shelter at Kafin-Koro.

He said government had provided relief materials through the agency to lessen the suffering of the affected persons, adding that plans were underway to provide more materials for those not yet given.

NAN recalls tha Gov. Abubakar Bello lead a delegation including a former governor of the state, Dr Mu’azu Aliyu, to President Muhammadu Buhari, to solicit the intervention of the Federal Government on the continual banditry in Niger.

The governor who decried the surge in activities of the bandits in the state said that the attacks had rendered many homeless and instilled fear in the people.