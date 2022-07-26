Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

According to Daily Trust, the bandits invaded the community residents of the area were preparing to retire for the day on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A witness who spoke to the newspaper said the bandits moved from house to house unchallenged.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Salihu said, “Many of us were still outside when the bandits attacked because it was quite early, around 8.30pm. They came in a large number, shooting sporadically and brandishing weapons.

“The broke into people’s houses one after the other and kidnapped the occupants. One person, a motorcycle mechanic, was able to escape from the kidnappers, but they went away with 36 residents.”

However, police operatives are said to have been deployed to the community to access the situation.

This is coming barely a month after seven residents of the same community were kidnapped by bandits.