RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Police operatives are said to have been deployed to the community to access the situation.

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)
Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)
Recommended articles

According to Daily Trust, the bandits invaded the community residents of the area were preparing to retire for the day on Monday, July 25, 2022.

A witness who spoke to the newspaper said the bandits moved from house to house unchallenged.

A resident of the area, Muhammad Salihu said, “Many of us were still outside when the bandits attacked because it was quite early, around 8.30pm. They came in a large number, shooting sporadically and brandishing weapons.

“The broke into people’s houses one after the other and kidnapped the occupants. One person, a motorcycle mechanic, was able to escape from the kidnappers, but they went away with 36 residents.”

However, police operatives are said to have been deployed to the community to access the situation.

This is coming barely a month after seven residents of the same community were kidnapped by bandits.

Among the victims were a man, his wife, and their housemaids.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s wife granted bail

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s wife granted bail

Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU

Our salaries have not been reviewed in 11 years – ASUU

FG seeks state, private sector support for affordable housing

FG seeks state, private sector support for affordable housing

Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

Kwara Govt set to pay tertiary institution workers minimum wage

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Police warn hoodlums as NLC, ASUU rally holds today

Police warn hoodlums as NLC, ASUU rally holds today

Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Let’s hold referendum on APC’s misrule – Atiku Abubakar

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji: Critics of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket are ignorant

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

2023: Labour Party receives over 200 defectors in FCT

Trending

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Terrorists vow to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai; flog abducted train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)

ASUU declares continuation of strike, clears rumours of suspension

ASUU declares 4 weeks strike

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)