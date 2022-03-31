RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits’ barricade on Kaduna-Abuja road, Fake news - Official

The Kaduna State Government, has dismissed as fake, social media reports of bandits barricade on Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan made the denial in a statement issued in Kaduna.

“The buzz in circulation is false and was presented by a group of social media enthusiasts who celebrate negative news,” he added.

According to him, preliminary operational feedback showed that fleeing bandits escaping a military onslaught attempted to pass through a narrow corridor around Kasarami general area of Kaduna-Abuja road.

“The troops, on receiving this intelligence, hurriedly moved to the location and engaged them in the adjoining forest,” he added.

He said the state government will update members of the general public when it received more detailed feedback on the operation.

He assured that the government was working with relevant military and security agencies to address the security challenges in the state.

“The Kaduna state government does not deny the existence of security challenges, and continues to work assiduously with relevant military and security agencies,” Aruwan said.

