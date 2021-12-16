RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits are enemies of humanity, Tambuwal says

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has described bandits terrorising people in parts of the country as enemies of humanity who should be treated as such.

Tambuwal made the remark on Tuesday when he received a delegation of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), led by its Chairman, Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The delegation was in Sokoto to commiserate with the government and people of the state over recent attacks by bandits, including the burning to death of 23 travellers.

Tambuwal called on all stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the situation under control.

“In view of the persistent happenings, all hands must be on deck to check the incidents and support President Buhari at all levels on containing the situation.

”The bandits’ intentions and motives are still unravelled, when they attack a community they kill at random, shoot everybody irrespective of political differences.

”They do not consider ethnicity, religious or political party differences, they do not have any ideological or tribal pursuit, they are just enemies of humanity.

“They are supposed to be treated as such decisively, we must all rise to save the situation,” the governor said.

He appreciated the governors forum for the solidarity visit, and particularly commended Gov. Fayemi for demonstrating good leadership and standing with the governors in any situation, irrespective of party affiliation.

Earlier, the NGF chairman said that the visit was to commiserate with Tambuwal over the unfortunate attacks, especially the loss of lives.

”We stand with Gov. Tambuwal and other citizens over the sad incident, we shall continue to focus on the ways to curtail the situation and pray to Almighty Allah to stop the menace.

”We are aware of Tambuwal’s parley with President Muhammadu Buhari along with Federal Government delegation that visited Sokoto on condolence visit and obtained direct situation reports on the incidents,” Fayemi said.

Fayemi was accompanied by Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on behalf of the forum members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that 23 people were set ablaze in the bus they were travelling by bandits in Isa Local Government Area of the state on Dec. 6.

