ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits abduct former PDP chairman, 22 others in Kawu Community

Ima Elijah

The FCT Police Command spokeswoman, S.P. Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

Bandits.
Bandits.

Recommended articles

Kawu, nestled on the borders of Niger and Kaduna states, fell victim to the attackers who reportedly arrived from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State.

Deputy Speaker and Councilor representing the area, Abdulmumini Zakari, disclosed the details of the attack.

"They divided themselves into groups, and some went into the palace of the district head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, whom he married two weeks ago."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bandits also targeted Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward. They abducted him alongside his four children.

The assailants also raided the compound of Sarkin Pawan Kawu and Gambo S Pawa, kidnapping the Sarkin along with his two wives and several children.

The FCT Police Command spokeswoman, S.P. Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

"Some unknown hoodlums stormed Kawu village, a bordering community with Kagarko LGA, in Kaduna State, and kidnapped people. The truth is that the miscreants raided that general area and escaped into Kaduna State."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC summons 20 directors, officials of Humanitarian Ministry for probe

EFCC summons 20 directors, officials of Humanitarian Ministry for probe

A grossly distorted story, libelous - Israel rejects genocide accusations at World Court

A grossly distorted story, libelous - Israel rejects genocide accusations at World Court

ICPC, CCB partners to rid Nigeria of corruption in public sector

ICPC, CCB partners to rid Nigeria of corruption in public sector

Supreme Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election

Supreme Court affirms Sanwo-Olu’s election

NPF Ebonyi begins screening 1,537 applicants in nationwide recruitment process

NPF Ebonyi begins screening 1,537 applicants in nationwide recruitment process

They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

They use us, dump us – Army retirees threaten nationwide highway blockade

CLO urges Gov Soludo to pardon, reinstate suspended traditional ruler

CLO urges Gov Soludo to pardon, reinstate suspended traditional ruler

Kano Judiciary resolves 71,914 of 102,234 cases in 2022/2023 Legal Year

Kano Judiciary resolves 71,914 of 102,234 cases in 2022/2023 Legal Year

Peter Obi presents ₦75m cheque to Immaculate Heart Sisters hospital in Anambra

Peter Obi presents ₦75m cheque to Immaculate Heart Sisters hospital in Anambra

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

Fubara affirms his resolve to promote workers’ welfare

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening (Guardian)

Enugu Police fix January 8 for constables’ physical, credentials screening

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week