Bandits abduct former PDP chairman, 22 others in Kawu Community

Kawu, nestled on the borders of Niger and Kaduna states, fell victim to the attackers who reportedly arrived from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State.

Deputy Speaker and Councilor representing the area, Abdulmumini Zakari, disclosed the details of the attack.

"They divided themselves into groups, and some went into the palace of the district head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, whom he married two weeks ago."

The bandits also targeted Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward. They abducted him alongside his four children.

The assailants also raided the compound of Sarkin Pawan Kawu and Gambo S Pawa, kidnapping the Sarkin along with his two wives and several children.

The FCT Police Command spokeswoman, S.P. Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.