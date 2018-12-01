Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Banditry: Zamfara traditional ruler on the run

Banditry: Zamfara traditional ruler on the run

Speaking at a press briefing in Gusau on Friday, the state Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande said the traditional ruler was implicated in the onslaught of innocent citizens by bandits in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Marafa says Gov Yari is free to leave APC play Banditry: Zamfara traditional ruler on the run (Guardian)

Zamfara State Government has declared wanted the district head of Ruwan Jema in Bukkuyum local government area, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, saying he has been on the run for months now.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gusau on Friday, the state Commissioner of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande said the traditional ruler was implicated in the onslaught of innocent citizens by bandits in the state.

According to him, investigations had proved that the district head was among the traditional rulers who refused to heed to several warnings by the state government on traditional rulers not to mingle with the bandits.

He explained that the district head abandoned his royal house and his subjects for over three months when he learned that security operatives were planning to pick and question him over his involvement with the bandits.

The commissioner noted that a drag net had already been spread to arrest the district head.

Similarly, the commissioner said the village head of Gurbin Bore in Zurmi local government area, Alhaji Bello Magaji had been confirmed to have participated in the kidnap of seven family members of the state’s Commissioner of Youth, Alhaji Abdullahi Gurbin Bore.

He said that the village head and his collaborators collected N10 million ransom before releasing their victims after two weeks in captivity.

Dankande explained that in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the village head fell apart with his fellow kidnappers who only gave him N800, 000 instead of the agreed 10 per cent of the total sum which is N1 million.

“The village head had also been removed from his position and would be prosecuted in a court of law along with six other traditional rulers accused of the same offence.”

The commissioner said the state government in collaboration with security agencies were still investigating some traditional rulers suspected of banditry and if found guilty would be removed and prosecuted.

The state government thanked the general public in the state for supporting security agencies with information leading to the arrest of bandits and dislodgement of their hideouts,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 FSARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies after beating from mobbullet

Related Articles

Minimum wage: NLC condemns threat by governors to sack workers
Minimum Wage: Governors raise committee to meet Buhari over N30, 000
Amosun reacts to involvement in Oshiomhole’s alleged detention by DSS
APC state chairmen, Govs, Senators allegedly plotting to remove Oshiomhole
Wike speaks on why South-South Govs visited Buhari
Buhari hosts aggrieved APC aspirants to dinner at Aso Rock
State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage
Governors to take position on minimum wage, Tuesday, says Yari
Zamfara APC behind Oshiomhole, says Marafa

Local

President Buhari mourns Winnie Mandela, says Africa has lost courageous woman
President Buhari mourns OPC founder, Fasehun
Atiku to start presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Atiku gets US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeria
Dr. Frederick Fasehun
Fasehun left behind fine legacies — Tinubu
Ooni of Ife describes late OPC founder, Fasheun as a fearless nationalist
Ooni of Ife describes Fasehun as a fearless nationalist
X
Advertisement