The suspension is contained in a statement signed by Mr Yusuf Idris, Director-General to the governor on Press Affairs, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement also announced the suspension of Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, the District Head of Kanoma.

NAN recalls recalls that Kanoma was attacked during the Sallah celebration leaving no fewer than 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

“His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement read in part.

The statement said the Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.

According to the statement, the suspensions followed series of complaints from the communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with bandits.

The statement directed the suspended Emir to handover his official vehicle and all other government property in his possession to the most senior district head.

“The district head is also directed to handover same to the most senior village head in the area,” it statement said.