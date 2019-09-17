Tambuwal spoke on Tuesday when he hosted the acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8th Division Nigeria Army, Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Aminu Bande who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that negotiations are ongoing between government and the bandits to address banditry in the state.

“God willing, the acts of banditry being perpetrated in Sokoto State will soon be nipped in the bud.

“Our ongoing negotiations with bandits is yielding good result, as the menace is generally reduced across the affected areas in the state,” Tambuwal said.

The governor assured the Acting GOC of government’s continuous support and cooperation with security agencies for effective discharge of their duties.

Tambuwal expressed optimism that the Acting GOC’s vast experience would come handy in finding lasting solution to the current security challenges confronting the zone.

ALSO READ: ECOWAS Parliament appeals to Buhari to reopen borders

Earlier, Bande assured the governor of the division’s resolve to end kidnapping, cattle rustling, and banditry in the zone.

He thanked the state government for its support to the Nigerian Army as a result of which the 8th Division became a reality.