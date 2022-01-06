This is contained in a statement issued by Director-General, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to the Governor, Musa Mada, in Gusau.
Banditry: Matawalle hails Buhari for deploying military personnel in Zamfara
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Wednesday, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for granting multiple requests for deployment of military personnel and installation of facilities across the state.
Mada quoted the governor as giving the commendation at the swearing-in two Special Advisers, Dr Sulaiman Shinkafi and Alhaji Anas Kaura.
Matawalle expressed gratitude to the security personnel for the ‘incredible victories’ they recorded recently on numerous fronts.
He also commended the authorities of Niger Republic for maintaining good working relationship with Nigeria in finding solutions to banditry in Zamfara and other states in the North-West zone, saying that this had yielded results.
The governor, however, urged the new special advisers to demonstrate virtues of devotion, diligence and excellent leadership to achieve greatness for the state and bring prosperity to the people.
According to him, absolute loyalty, honesty and commitment to duty are required of the appointees at all times.
“People will be watching your actions with keen interest, and much expectation, especially now that we are in the new media age,” the governor said.
