Banditry: Masari closes markets, roads; bans transportation of cattle

According to him, the governor announced that the Order comes into effect from Aug. 31.

“The governor has ordered for the immediate total closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to motorists until further notice. Travelers plying the road are advised to go through Funtua.

“Immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road for all commercial vehicles, who are also advised to go through Funtua. Only private vehicles are to ply the road.

“Lorries/trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned. And also the suspension of the sales of all animals at the market of the following Local Government Areas:

“Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Maiadua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita LGAs.

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina state to any state in Nigeria. And also total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycle and more than three on tricycle,’’ he said.

Labaran added in the statement that the governor also announced total ban on the sales of second hand motorcycles at the Charanchi market.

He explained that the order reinforced the ban on operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10 pm to 6a.m in the state capital, and 6p.m-6a.m in the frontline local governments.

According to Labaran, Masari also announced the reinforcement of the total ban on the sales of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

He added that, “Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell not more than N5,000 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja, and Kafur local governments.