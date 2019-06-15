President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration will soon put an end to banditry, kidnapping and insurgency in the country.

Buhari said his administration will overpower insurgents, kidnappers and bandits wherever they are hiding in the country.

The president gave this assurance on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, in Katsina State.

Buhari, who according to Punch is a visitor to the university said the war on bandits and kidnappers involved a lot of covert operations.

Represented at the event by Kano State former deputy governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, Buhari said, “I want to reassure the people of Katsina State and indeed all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.

“We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the environment for the lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.

“The war against bandits and kidnappers involves a lot of covert operations that are not easily accessible to the citizens. But I want to assure you that we are winning the war and by the grace of God not in the far future.”

Recently, there has been a rise in the activities of kidnappers and bandits across the country.

And earlier in June, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari charged security chiefs to find a lasting solution to banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Aisha made the call on Saturday, June 1, 2019, while distributing relief materials to over 25,000 victims of attacks in Katsina state.

The president’s wife also called on Nigerians to speak the truth on whatever is going wrong in the country.