RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kaduna State Government has ordered immediate restoration of telecommunication service in areas where the facility was earlier suspended for security reasons.

Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai
Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said this while addressing newsmen in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

He said, the State Government had contacted relevant federal agencies to effect the immediate restoration of the services.

He recalled that in October 2021 security agencies had requested the shutdown as part of the measures to address the problem of banditry and related crimes.

“The security agencies have notified the government that telecom services can now be restored.

“The initial shutdown, along with other measures, had helped the security agencies to achieve some results“, Aruwan said

He said it was unfortunate that the measure, had its negative impact on the legitimate activities of citizens and businesses.

He assured residents that the restoration of full services in the affected area would be full achieved in few days.

While commending the sacrifices made by residents during the temporary shutdown he expressed regrets for inconveniences caused the affected areas.

The Commissioner, however, said other measures, on security measures aimed at combating crimes in the affected areas remained in force.

“These include; prohibition of movement of motorcycle, the ban on weekly market ,transportation of cattle and sales of cattle across the state“, he said

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

AIG approves dismissal, prosecution of policeman who killed 5 people in Enugu

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Banditry: Kaduna govt orders restoration of telecoms services

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

Rising cost of cooking gas worries environment minister as more Nigerians turn to firewood cooking

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

FEMA warns public against taking pictures during rescue operations

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

Why I signed Nigerian Content Act in 2010 — Jonathan

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians in 2022 census — NPC Commissioner warns

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Diezani loses N16.4 billion jewelry collection to FG again in Appeal Court

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

Gunmen kill 11 persons in Plateau

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

IPMAN, others back FG on petrol subsidy removal by 2022

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]