Banditry: FG releases N6.25bn for establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state's deputy governor said that the state government would engage reputable contractors to handle the projects.

A cattle rancher fetching water for cattle. ( BBC)
Yakubu, also Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed this during the Ranch Stakeholders Development Meeting in Katsina on Monday.

He said that the frontline local government areas where grazing reserves would be established were Jibia, Batsari, Dutsinma, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari and Sabuwa Dandume among others.

According to him, part of the funds will be used to construct schools, health centers and veterinary clinics in the affected communities.

According to him, the federal and the state governments are determined to ensure that peace and stability are restored in areas that are affected by banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminalities.

“We are therefore soliciting for the support and cooperation of the affected communities to provide suitable sites for the execution of these projects,” Yakubu said.

