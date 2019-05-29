Commander of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Bamidele Ali-Alabi says the military is prepared to protect Kano and Jigawa states against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other acts of terrorism.

Ali-Alabi said this on Tuesday while receiving the executive members of the Correspondents Chapel, Kano state chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his office.

According to him, the military is combat-ready to deal with bandits perpetrating criminal activities in neighbouring states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto that may plan to infiltrate Kano.

He stated that, “Kano is not a place that you allow things to escalate. We operate by the rules of engagement. Already, the Chief of Army Staff has approved a joint-task force here in Kano and Jigawa, and we have been operating in synergy with sister security agencies.

“We always allow the police to move in first and when our services are needed, we are always around to come in and do the needful,” he said.

According to him, “just yesterday (Monday) we were at the Karaye Emirate where we held a security seminar. All security agencies were fully represented.

“The Emir of Karaye, District Heads, Village Heads and other stakeholders were there and our discussions were very fruitful. I assure you that the military is ready to play its own part to ensure that Kano remains peaceful,” he said.

The Commander, however, underscored the role of the media in preserving peace and order in society

He said the military recognised such roles and would always want to work in synergy with the media to ensure peaceful and crime-free society.

He commended journalists in Kano for their high sense of professionalism.

For the short time I have spent here, I can attest to the fact that you people are not sentimental or sensational in your reportage and I want you to keep it up.

“The military has always worked with the media and their operation remains one of our most tactical training.

“Media is a very important component of military operation. I promise you that the brigade will continue to provide full support to the media,” he said.

The Chairman of the chapel, Mr Ibrahim Garba-Shuaibu, said members visited the brigade to renew the existing cordial relationship between the military and working journalists in Kano.

“For so long, we have been working hand-in-hand with the military while carrying out our duty as journalists,” he said.

Garba-Shuaibu further pointed out that, tackling security challenges was one of the Nigerian Army’s major concerns.

“Issues of kidnapping, cattle rustling, armed robbery and other forms of banditry are on the increase in some parts of the country.

“We are not unaware of the military’s efforts in curbing these menace; and that is why we want to work in synergy with you to ensure a peaceful, crime-free and better society,” he added.