The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the relief materials which comprised food items and clothing materials, were donated through her Non Governmental Organization, Future Assured Foundation.

Buhari, who was represented by the Administration and Liason officer of the organisation, Hajiya Fadimatu Rafindadi, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the victims of banditry attacks in the state.

She described the incidents as unfortunate and urged communities to embark on prayers and seek for Allah’s interventions in the problem.

She also urged the people of the state to continue to pray for peace as well as cooperate with the relevant authorities to restore normalcy in the state.

“I sent a delegation of my associates earlier to you with relief materials to help in alleviating the suffering of those affected especially, widowed women, and orphaned children, as well as other affected citizens.

‘’Once again, I am humbled to provide additional support to those victims to complement the efforts of the Federal and state governments in bringing succor to the citizens through the organisation.

“I am therefore, committed to bring part of any support mechanisms that are being extended to the state to provide support, structure and comfort to those that have found themselves at loss.’’

The Secretary to the state government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, thanked Aisha Buhari for the gesture.

Shinkafi also commended the Federal Government for other interventions through various committees and programmes to assist the victims of banditry activities in the state.

He also thanked the NGO for bringing the assistance to the state twice in a month

“This assistance is very timely because the state started experiencing banditry attacks and other insecurity challenges since 2009.

“As at now, about 5, 000 lives had been lost, about 9, 000 people injured and several thousands were displaced, about 500 villages affected across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state through these unfortunate attacks.

“About 10,000 buildings and over 13,000 hectares of agricultural land had been destroyed,’’ he said.