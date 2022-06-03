RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Kano has restated that the ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles within Kano metropolitan area is still in force.

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police
Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Friday in Kano.

Recommended articles

“The command wishes to remind the law abiding and good people of the state that the ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles (Achaba/Okada), is still in place.

“The command has directed all Divisional Police Officers within Kano metropolitan area to continue to enforce the ban.

“Any individual or group that violated this ban will be arrested and prosecuted,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.

He also advised motorists to continue to adhere to traffic rules and regulations for their safety and that of other road users.

“Teams of Police Surveillance Patrols are mounted at strategic locations along Kano boarders to monitor activities of road users,” he added.

The command spokesman urged residents to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station for prompt response and not take laws into their hands.

He assured that rigorous patrols, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots would continue throughout the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

US Air Force travels to Nigeria for safety exchange programme

Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

Nigeria wants to imprison Nnamdi Kanu without trial - US Lawyer

Nigeria wants to imprison Nnamdi Kanu without trial - US Lawyer

APC primary: 9 northern governors pushing for southern presidential candidate

APC primary: 9 northern governors pushing for southern presidential candidate

Trending

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ahmed Isah.

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)