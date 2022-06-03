Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

“The command wishes to remind the law abiding and good people of the state that the ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles (Achaba/Okada), is still in place.

“The command has directed all Divisional Police Officers within Kano metropolitan area to continue to enforce the ban.

“Any individual or group that violated this ban will be arrested and prosecuted,” Haruna-Kiyawa said.

He also advised motorists to continue to adhere to traffic rules and regulations for their safety and that of other road users.

“Teams of Police Surveillance Patrols are mounted at strategic locations along Kano boarders to monitor activities of road users,” he added.

The command spokesman urged residents to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station for prompt response and not take laws into their hands.