RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President African Development Bank (AfDB) says the travel ban on some African countries over Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant is “very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory”.

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]
President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Akinwumi Adesina [independent]

Adesina, who said this through his verified twitter handle @akin_adesina, urged the western countries to lift the travel ban on the African countries

Recommended articles

He queried why travel ban was not placed on non-African countries where Omicron had also been found.

”Why single out African countries, singling out African countries is very unfair, nonscientific and discriminatory.

“Global vaccines and travel apartheid against Africa are endangering lives, hurting economies, lives, jobs and livelihoods from a pandemic Africa did not cause.

”End the apartheid. Respect Africa,” Adesina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the reports of the newly detected coronavirus variant in South Africa, many developed countries have been shutting their doors against African countries with no records of the variant.

African leaders had been pushing back on the travel bans imposed by the Western nations.

They contended that the result of South Africa’s openness in sharing news of the variant had led to what they see as punitive measures.

The variant which was detected last week in Botswana had since then been found in countries across the globe from Scotland to Canada.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]