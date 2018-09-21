Pulse.ng logo
Bamigboye, first military governor of Kwara, dies at 78

The younger brother to the deceased, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye,  confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday on the telephone.

play Bamigboye, first military governor of Kwara, dies at 78 (tribuneonlineng)

The first military governor of Kwara, retired Brig.-Gen. David Bamigboye,  is dead.

He said the late military governor died on Friday during a brief illness in Lagos.

NAN reports that the deceased was born on Dec. 7, 1940, and was the  military governor of Kwara between May 1967  and  July 1975.

He was credited with establishing  the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972. 

