Farouq in a statement on Saturday said the repeated cases of fire outbreaks in markets around the country ”are source of great concern to government.”

She said she felt saddened by the unfortunate incident of Balogun market fire, describing it as a huge loss to Lagos and the nation as a whole.

“In the recent past, we as a nation have experienced incessant cases of fire outbreaks that have led to huge losses to traders, their families and the Nigerian economy as a whole,” the minister said.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (NAN)

According to her, the efforts of emergency responders like the Lagos State Fire Service, State Emergency Management Agency, State Police command and others contributed in extinguishing the fires in the markets.

“I find their efforts heartwarming. I encourage those affected to remain strong and resolute in the face of the extreme loss.

“The Federal Government through the Ministry in collaboration with other relevant institutions are working on finding lasting solutions to fires and other disasters in the country.

ALSO READ: Again, DSS refuses to release Sowore after pledging to obey court order

“We will ensure structures that will mitigate, prevent and ensure that a high level of preparedness are put in place to engender quick and appropriate responses when fires break.

“This will bring to the barest minimum the impact of fire outbreaks,” Forouq said.

She encouraged shop owners and landlords to ensure that safety mechanisms are put in place in their business premises and buildings.