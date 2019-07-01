Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has called on the Federal Government to probe the N4.3 billion intervention fund released for the production of cassava bread during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure.

Mr Musa Nura, the Public Relations Officer of the association made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Nura urged President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the cassava bread intervention fund granted to bakers and others by immediate past administration.

He expressed displeasure over the delay in what he said could assist the economy.

He said there was need for the Federal Government to go back to the record and check what had happened to the intervention fund.

“Jonathan released the money when Dr Adeshina Adewumi was the minister of agriculture, some of the money was released as equipment to Bakers, while others were in cash.

“Today, we cannot trace both the money and the equipment, so the government must help us out,” he said.

Nura said that bakers all over the country were eagerly awaiting cassava flour for bread production to cushion the effect of wheat flour which was available in the market on higher price.

“We know that when the cassava flour is fully available for use, it will help in no small measure to reduce the prices of bread in the market.”

Nura also called on the government to revive the Cassava Bread Initiative, adding that such move was capable of injecting about N255 billion into the country’s economy every year.

“Nigeria will be earning over N255 billion annuity if 10 per cent cassava flour is included in bread,’’ he said.