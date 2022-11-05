RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bakassi: My administration received only N45bn – Gov Ayade counters FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers says his administration has received N45 billion only from the Federal Government as Bakassi stabilisation fund.

Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)
Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)

Recommended articles

He said that the money was the sum total of the N500 million monthly that had accrued to the state in the 91 months old administration of Ayade.

Ita, however, noted that the Federal Government had been paying the N500 million monthly stabilisation fund to the state for ceding of Bakassi Peninsula and the attendant loss of oil wells since 2008.

In the statement, the governor’s aide said that it was proper to set the record straight because of the insinuation that the state had been receiving 500 million dollars monthly.

According to him, “The attention of the Cross River State Government has been drawn to a video of the appearance of the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation Mobilization and Fiscal Commission (RAMFAC), Mr A.M. Shehu, on Channels Television’s Sunrise Programme.

“He claimed the Federal Government pays $500 million monthly as stabilization fund to the state for the ceding of Bakassi Peninsula and the attendant loss of oil wells.

“We strongly believe the commission’s chairman misspoke because as a state we are not aware of, and have never received $500 million as a stabilisation fund from the Federal Government.

“However, if Mr Shehu was referring to N500 million as against the $500 million which he claimed, then there is nothing new about it.

“The fund has been in existence since 2008, long before the coming to office of Governor Ben Ayade-led administration.”

According to the statement, Cross River has so far received N84 billion for 168 months while Ayade’s 91 months old administration got N45 billion from the amount.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Era of election rigging gone – Osun REC

2023: Era of election rigging gone – Osun REC

Ewi of Ado-Ekiti breaks 400 years jinx, visits Imesi-Ekiti

Ewi of Ado-Ekiti breaks 400 years jinx, visits Imesi-Ekiti

Visa ban: Towards lasting solution to Nigeria-UAE impasse

Visa ban: Towards lasting solution to Nigeria-UAE impasse

Bakassi: My administration received only N45bn – Gov Ayade counters FG

Bakassi: My administration received only N45bn – Gov Ayade counters FG

2023: Prominent PDP elder in Sokoto, Bojo-Bodinga defects to APC

2023: Prominent PDP elder in Sokoto, Bojo-Bodinga defects to APC

2023: Kwankwaso urges electorate to study his blueprint

2023: Kwankwaso urges electorate to study his blueprint

CAN prays for peaceful elections in Nigeria 2023

CAN prays for peaceful elections in Nigeria 2023

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months in Kaduna - Govt

446 killed, 985 kidnapped in 6 months in Kaduna - Govt

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

BANDITS

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm