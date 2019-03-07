Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has lost his younger brother, Faruku Bagudu, just days to the the governorship election.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Abubakar Dakingari, disclosed on Thursday, March 7, 2019, that 56-year-old Faruku died after a brief illness.

He was promptly buried on Thursday, according to Islamic rites, leaving behind one wife and four children.

The death will come as a blow to Governor Bagudu who is seeking re-election in the March 9 governorship contest. He was first elected governor in 2015.