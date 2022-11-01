Bagudu approves N2.57bn for payment of leave grant to state, LG workers

“Kebbi Government, under the leadership of Gov. Atiku Bagudu, has regularly met its obligations on human resource entitlements for its serving and retired workers.

“This fact was attested to by both the state and national chapters of the Nigerian Labour Congresses (NLC) during their nationwide rally held in Birnin Kebbi recently.

“Kebbi state under the leadership of Gov. Atiku Bagudu is among the few elite states with the best track records on staff welfare and development.

” All salaries, pensions, gratuity, leave grants, promotions, advancements and trainings have been regularly maintained by the administration from inception in 2015 to date,” it said.

The statement reported the commissioner as calling on workers in the state to compliment the efforts of the government.