Bago congratulates Ndace on his appointment as CEO, Voice of Nigeria (VON)

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor highlighted that the competence and capacity of the new director general will move VON to greater heights.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Friday in Minna. He described the appointment as well deserved and Baba-Ndace as an astute journalist who had made his mark in the media industry.

The governor stressed that the competence and capacity of the new director general to move VON to greater heights is not in doubt. While expressing optimism that the new DG of VON would make Niger in particular and Nigeria proud, he promised to give him all the needed support to succeed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
