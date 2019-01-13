Maj. -Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, the Theatre Commander, made the appeal when he visited the troops

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, announced this in a statement on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Baga is in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

Akinroluyo conveyed a special commendation message of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the courageous troops over the defeat of the terrorists.

The Commander also praised the gallant troops for the reclaiming Baga and the adjourning communities.

“The COAS is particularly pleased with recent victory over the insurgents and the operational successes in the general area of Baga and the adjoining villages.

“I urge you to be relentless and decisive in combating the insurgents, no inch of Nigerian territory should be occupied by the terrorists.

“I also enjoin you to sustain the tempo of the operation and maintain high morale to consolidate on the successes so far recorded in the clearance operations,’’ Akinroluyo said.

He reiterated the commitment of the military authorities to the improvement of the troops’ welfare, noting that the Army’s leadership accorded priority to their welfare.

He said the troops wounded in the ongoing operations were receiving adequate medical attention and wished them quick recovery.

NAN also reports that Akinroluyo was, during the visit, accompanied by Maj.- Gen. Moundhey Ali, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (NASFC).