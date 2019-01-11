In a statement on Friday, Buratai expressed joy over the successes recorded by the military in the renewed onslaught to rout out elements of the Boko Haram insurgents in northern Borno and Lake Chad region.

Buratia noted that the troops displayed high sense of patriotism and gallantry in the defeat of the insurgents and secure the communities.

He said: “I am very delighted to receive the good news of your triumphant entry, clearing of the strategic town of Baga and neutralizing the Boko Haram terrorists that tested our might some days back.

“Your efforts; open display of gallantry and patriotism that brought about this unprecedented feat, gladdened my heart, Nigerians and indeed peace loving people around the world. I am very proud of you all.

“You should continue to be motivated, maintain the momentum and the fight against the criminal terrorists until you clear them out anywhere they are hibernating on our territory. Well done our gallant troops sustain the offensive and be assure of our total support”.

Buratai lauded the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj. – Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, Commander of the newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (NASFC), Maj. Gen. MG Alli, and the Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj.-Gen. OT Akinjobi.

Others were the Commander, 707 Special Forces Brigade, Brig.- Gen. DO Donibo; Commander of Integrated Fire Support Centre, Brig. Gen. BR Sinjen, the NASFC’s Chief of Staff, Brig.-Gen. MLD Saraso, Commander of the NASFC Military Intelligence Brigade, Col. AA Idris, and Col. C Ochimana, the Commander of Integrated Logistic.

Also on the list were the Commander of the Armed Forces Special Forces, Cdr. GB Osuobeni; the Commanding Officer 123 Battalion, Maj. LA Balogun, and the Commanding Officer of Army Headquarters Strike Group, Maj. MT Nasiru.

Buratai further commended troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) for their support in the fight and liberation of areas infested by the Boko Haram terrorists.

He tasked the troops to consolidate on the gains and intensify pursuit of the terrorists to end insurgency and restore lasting peace in the region.

The army chief reiterated the commitments of the military authorities to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of the assigned task, adding that he had directed for additional replenishment and special welfare packages for troops and commanders.

“I want you to invoke the spirit of courage and bravery that the Nigerian military is noted for, the world over. Victory is very near. Definitely, you are the ones that will make it nearer and sweeter,” he added.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari over his support to the military, Buratai prayed for repose of the souls of departed heroes, and wished the wounded soldiers quick recovery.