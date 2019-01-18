According to a statement by Brig.-Gen John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information, DDI, the remains of late CDS will be committed to mother earth at 12.30 p. m. after a Church Service.

Agim said the service will take place at the Nigerian Airforce Base, Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive Airport Road at 10 a. m.

He added that there would also be a service of song on Sunday by 5 p.m. at the Air Force Base, Protestant Church, Bill Clinton Drive.

Badeh, who served as CDS under ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead on December 18, 2018 by unknown gunmen, on Keffi-Abuja highway, while returning from his farm.