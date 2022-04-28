Badagry seaport to generate $2.6bn when operational- FG says

Ohiani also presented said the Full Business Case Compliance Certificate, for the Badagry Deep Seaport and the Modular Floating Dock to the minister.

Speaking on derivatives of the projects, Ohiani said it would create a total ecosystem in terms of shipping, transportation, job creation amongst others.

He said one of the most notable attribute of the Badagry port was that it would enable the country compete favourably with the Contonou seaport .

“In respect of the Dry Dock which is handled by NIMASA, the revenue that will come to the Federal Government within that period is $65 million and it’s going to create a job opportunity of over 800,000”, Ohiani said.

Responding, Amaechi thanked the ICRC for its diligence, noting that the presentation reflected that the project was financially viable.

Amaechi further informed that the Ministry would write to the Federal Executive Council for approval on the projects.