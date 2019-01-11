The residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, said they enjoyed uninterrupted power supply over the last Christmas and New Year holidays, the first time in several years.

Mr Akinseye Ezekiel, a resident of Itoga, Badagry expressed pleasant surprise at the development.

“That was unbelievable, we have all bought petroleum expecting EKEDC to flash us power for some minutes, but surprisingly, the supply stayed like a miracle throughout Christmas and Boxing Days.

“Some residents that planned to go out, stayed indoors with their families watching television and enjoying the unusual power supply.

“I can’t even say the last time Badagry town enjoyed four hours uninterrupted power supply, but the electricity supply during the last holidays was unbelievable.

“They should continue with the gesture and we will definitely pay their bills regularly,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Sewedo Babatunde, a cool spot operator, said that because of improved supply, the rate at which residents bought fuel for generators had reduced drastically in Badagry.

“Before, I used at least N15,000 worth of petroleum to fuel my generator but now, I cannot finish N3,000 petroleum in a week.

“What happened during the Yuletide was an experience we will remember for a long time.

“For a place like Badagry where some parts did not have supply for over four years to experience uninterrupted supply during Christmas was a miracle.

“Everywhere was silent, no usual generators’ sound, everybody was enjoying the power supply in their homes. My shop was filled up with different people that came to enjoy themselves,” he said.

Mrs Josephine Ajoseh, a civil servant who lived on Itoga Road, Badagry, said that the recently improved power supply had increased commercial activities in the town, adding that residents were buying electrical appliances unlike before.

Ajoseh appealed to EKEDC to give electricity consumers in Badagry prepaid meters to complement the improved supply they were enjoying.

She said that this would enable consumers to control their energy consumption and only pay regularly for power used.

Reacting, EKEDC General Manager, Corporate Communication, Mr Godwin Idemudia, urged consumers to always pay their monthly bills promptly to enable them serve them better.

According to him, many consumers are still owing the company huge sums of money.

“If we pay our supplier well, they will equally give us more kilowatts and this will equally enable us to improve the supply,” said EKEDC spokesman.

Idemudia assured that the company’s prepaid meters would soon get to the consumers.

He said that the company had, in the interim, installed meters on all transformers in the neighborhoods to enable consumers be billed justly in the areas.

The EKEDC urged consumers to cultivate the habit of conserving energy supply to reduce rate of consumptions.

He also warned the residents against vandalising EKEDC installations and attack on the company’s staff on duty and promised improved electricity supply to consumers.