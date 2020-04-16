The management of Badagry General Hospital (BGH) on Thursday said it has referred two suspected COVID-19 patients to Yaba, Lagos for screening to find out their status.

Dr Aihonsu George, the Managing Director/CEO, BGH, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the patients were having COVID-19 symptoms when they came to the hospital.

According to the Managing Director, we have to isolate the patients in a comfortable rooms before the arrival of Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“We are just been proactive in taking decision now.

“Once we have a patient that brought any symptoms of COVID-19, we call Coronavirus Isolation Centre at Yaba Mainland Hospital to come and pick them for screening.

“We are been very careful here and ensure that both patients and nurses are observing social distancing.

“We are not taking chances here,” he said.

NAN reports that two Hillux Van from the centre arrived the hospital around 2:00 p.m. and conveyed the patients for screening at Yaba in Lagos.