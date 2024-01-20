ADVERTISEMENT
Badagry group lauds Tinubu over Ali Nuhu , others' appointments in film industry

According to him, the ancient town has all the potential of becoming this with the assistance of the Federal Government.

President Bola Tinubu [Just U Magazine]

Viyon Awhanse, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the festival in a statement in Lagos, said the President had made one of his best choices ever in the industry.

According to him, President Tinubu has done the needful by putting square pegs in square holes in this appointment.

“The appointment of actor Nuhu Ali as Director General, National Film Corporation and Hussein Shaibu as Director of Nigeria Film and Censors Board (NFVCB) are the best for the development of this industry.

“These people have for many years, proven that they understand the film art in Nigeria and its progressive development,” he said.

Awhanse said that so far in the film industry, the President has chosen experts in their respective professions.

He said that BIFIF remained proud of the accomplishments and achievements of the Tinubu administration so far.

The founder, however, urged Tinubu to help in developing Badagry as Nigeria’s film town, where Nollywood movies would be produced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu on Jan. 12, appointed 11 new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

